Nokia supplies private LTE for Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority

Nokia will build a secure, private LTE network (pLTE) for Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA). In the first phase of deployment, Nokia will cover Al Muharraq area in Bahrain. After the successful completion of the first phase, the network will connect thousands of secondary substations and hundreds of primary substations spread across the entire country.

In the first phase, Nokia's solution will connect 500 secondary substations and six primary substations to the central location. Its solution including Nokia IP/MPLS wireless router 7705 SAR-Hmc, Nokia Compact Mobility Unit (CMU), Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) and Nokia LTE radio equipment will be used to build advanced private LTE networks. The solution will be based on 3GPP standardization on 410 MHz Band B87 which is specifically for industrial use for private LTE connectivity.

Kamal Ballout, Head of Nokia Enterprise, Middle East, Africa, China and India at Nokia, said: “Private LTE is enabling utility organizations around the world to simplify networks management and use automation to bring down costs. We are committed to modernizing and upgrading EWA’s distribution systems for better performance and reliability. Our end-to-end portfolio allows us to provide reliable and ultra-high-speed broadband wireless networking to our utility customers.”