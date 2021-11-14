Nokia milestone: 4,000 5G essential patent families

Nokia reached the milestone of 4,000 patent families declared as essential to 5G standards.

Nokia said its patent portfolio is built on more than €130 billion invested in R&D since 2000 and over three decades of driving cellular standardization and contains around 20,000 patent families (each patent family consists of multiple individual patents).

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: “We’re proud to have reached the milestone of 4,000 high quality patent families declared as essential to 5G but the work does not stop there. Our focus is on innovating for the future. Driving the development of the next generation of cellular standards and enabling entire industries to build upon our inventions.”







