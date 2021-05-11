Nokia builds mini-OLT with its Quillion chipset

Nokia introduced what it is calling the world's smallest Optical Line Terminal (OLT) based on its Quillion chipset.

The Lightspan DF-16GM OLT, which can simultaneously provide services from 1 to 25 Gbps, is designed for deployment in street cabinets in low-density areas.

The mini-OLT supports GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON. These enables the unit to cover all service types (residential, business and anyhaul) from a single solution. Nokia says the new unit uses half the energy of its predecessor and 25% lower than prescribed by the EU Code of Conduct.

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “Fiber deployments are accelerating and extending to rural areas and new segments such as enterprise and mobile transport. We are thrilled to be able offer the Lightspan DF-16GM to operators who require high capacity, low density, small format fiber solutions which can be installed in street cabinets and enables them to address these new opportunities.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2021/11/02/nokia-extends-quillion-portfolio-with-worlds-smallest-olt-supporting-25g-pon/