Netography raises $45M for cloud-native network detection and response

Netography, a start-up based in Annapolis, Maryland, raised $45 million in Series A funding for its SAAS network security offering.

Netography’s cloud-native SaaS NDR ingests network metadata from on-premise as well as multicloud infrastructure to provide visibility and attack detection in a much simpler and easier to manage package than traditional network detection and response (NDR) solutions. The company’s technology deploys, runs, and scales using the full power of the cloud, without introducing additional physical or virtual sensors or appliances to manage, and without the challenges of unwieldy full packet capture and deep packet inspection solutions.

The new funding was led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SYN Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Mango Capital, Harpoon Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital.

The company reports strong traction signing customers in the federal government and defense, aerospace and travel, financial services, utilities, and manufacturing verticals.

In September, Netography announced the appointment of Martin Roesch as CEO, and co-founder Barrett Lyon, network security pioneer, moved into the role of Chief Architect. Roesch is the creator of the open-source project Snort and the former Founder, CEO, and CTO of network security firm Sourcefire, which Cisco acquired.

“The adoption of the Zero Trust model of security with its concomitant utilization of pervasive network encryption requires rethinking how the capabilities of network security can be delivered in the atomized networks of today. The appliance model and deep packet inspection will provide less and less utility as we move forward, and it’s time for a new architecture that addresses the needs of modern network environments,” said Roesch. “By upending this model and approaching security with the mindset of securing atomized networks, Netography provides security teams the protection they actually need for the way their networks look today and going forward as they embrace a distributed, Web 3.0 world.”

