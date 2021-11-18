NEC joins TIP's Phoenix initiative for Optical/Packet transport

NEC has joined the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Phoenix initiative under the Open Optical and Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group. The goal is to develop a 400G transponder for open and disaggregated high-capacity DWDM networks.

NEC will serve as a system integrator within the OOPT Project Group and the Phoenix initiative to realize a fully disaggregated architecture.

The company plans to release its TIP-compliant 400G transponder solution to the market globally along with NEC's ecosystem partners in 2022.

NEC, which has been actively promoting the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) field, said that by participating in this project it will also promote openness in the optical transmission area and contribute to the acceleration of innovation in this area.

"Today's network operators need improved speed and agility to provide better connectivity for communities worldwide," said David Hutton, TIP's Chief Engineer. "NEC participating in TIP's OOPT Project Group is welcome support for critical interoperability to prove that Phoenix use cases can be achieved with open disaggregated optical network architectures. We are excited to see NEC products compliant with TIP's Phoenix requirements as well as their capabilities as a system integrator."

Atsuo Kawamura, Executive VP, Network Service Business Unit, NEC, said, "I believe NEC can provide flexible and optimal solutions that support the delivery of a variety of services provided by operators. Through the development of optical transmission systems that conform to open interfaces, we will keep working to enhance and expand optical networks worldwide."

https://www.nec.com/en/press/202111/global_20211117_02.html