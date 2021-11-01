Mobile Networks will be Transformed by xApps and rApps

Open RAN simplifies the ability to do operations at scale. It allows operators to upgrade, manage, and deploy the network in a different way with opportunities to create new services, create new network slices, and open the RAN to third-party vendors for new features and capabilities. In this video, Rob Soni, Head of RAN Infrastructure at VMware, introduces two new logical network elements that can be deployed on cloudified platforms to do intelligent control and the opportunities these new elements offer operators.

https://youtu.be/kOxvnrtQPes