Microsoft Azure extends its hybrid and multicloud strategy

At this week's Microsoft Ignite virtual conference, several new Azure capabilities are being introduced to extend hybrid and multicloud applications.
- Azure Arc on VMware vSphere and Azure Stack HCI: VMware vSphere and Azure Stack HCI systems can secure and govern existing virtual machines (VMs) and Kubernetes with Azure Arc. In addition, Azure is previewing of lifecycle management of VMs on VMware vSphere and Azure Stack HCI deployments on-premises from the Azure Porta, enabling customers to do lifecycle management of VMs from the Azure Portal.
- Azure Arc-enabled Machine Learning capabilities update: Customers can train their machine learning models anywhere using Azure Machine Learning enabled by Azure Arc. New capabilities will include the ability to do inferencing to enable predictions using ML models.
- Azure Arc-enabled SQL Managed Instance update: Customers can run Azure Arc-enabled databases in connected and disconnected modes.
- Azure Virtual Desktop for Azure Stack HCI: a modern cloud-based desktop and app virtualization solution on-premises for latency or regulatory use cases
- Microsoft Defender for multicloud scenarios: Microsoft Defender for Cloud now extends Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Workload Protection capabilities to Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Azure Migration and Modernization Program (AMMP) to support Azure Arc scenarios: the program now includes Azure Arc as a supported scenario.
