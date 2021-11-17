MFA launches Network Identifier Program for enterprises

MFA, an industry organization that promotes the adoption of private networks based upon 3GPP technologies, has launched a Network Identifier Program for enterprises.

Enterprises can now use the MFA’s unique global PLMN ID when deploying their own private network to ensure that only authorized devices connect to their network. This streamlines the network development process for enterprises by eliminating the need for them to separately apply for their own PLMN ID.

Enterprises and industry verticals including maritime, manufacturing, warehouses, utilities, and venues can select a Private Network ID package or a Neutral Host Network (NHN) ID package that will provide them with all the items they need to deploy a neutral host or private network. For large deployments, enterprises will be able to add-on IDs to meet their requirements for coverage and capacity.

“Our mission is to make it as easy as possible for enterprises to quickly deploy their own private network and realize the benefits of greater control over their network, enhanced on-premise data security, and predictable performance,” said Mazen Chmaytelli, president, MFA. “MFA was awarded a unique global PLMN ID by the ITU, and we are creating this new program to ensure all industry verticals have ready access to a PLMN ID that will support their digitalization journey.”

http://www.mfa-tech.org