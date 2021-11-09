Meta deploys Cisco for Wedge400C Top of Rack (TOR) switch

At the tenth annual OCP Summit in San Jose, Cisco confirmed that Meta is deploying its Cisco Silicon One Q200L device along with the Wedge400C Top of Rack (TOR) switch. Cisco Q200L uses 7nm technology to provide a 12.8 Tbps solution for web scale switching and routing. The 12.8 Tbps Wedge400C supports up to 16 ports of 400G and 32 ports of 200G.
“Cisco Silicon One is uniquely positioned in the industry to provide a common architecture across the entire network, enabling massive operational efficiencies for our customers,” said Rakesh Chopra, Cisco Fellow, Common Hardware Group Architecture and Platforming, Cisco. “The Q200L is an important part of Cisco’s expanding Silicon One product family and as part of our overall disagg component model, it provides Meta a building block to innovate on top of, at hyperscale efficiency and scale.”
https://newsroom.cisco.com/press-release-content?type=webcontent&articleId=2207937