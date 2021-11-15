Megaport offers Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN

Megaport is now offering the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN Platform on Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) for enabling branch-to-cloud connectivity via Megaport’s global SDN.

Aruba EdgeConnect customers can now leverage Megaport’s worldwide ecosystem of more than 700 data centres and over 360 service providers, with 230+ cloud on-ramps including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.

MVE is a globally distributed compute and network service, and customers can host Network Function Virtualisation instances on-demand at the point of use, managing them globally from a single pane of glass. A built-in transit gateway provides highly scalable access for connecting networks, via the public internet, to Megaport’s private SDN. Virtualized devices hosted on MVE can create connections between the Megaport SDN and their distributed sites via the transit gateway.

“Integrating the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN platform with Megaport’s SDN will enable joint customers to achieve better network and application performance while reducing cloud costs,” said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. “Since MVE is available in 22 metro areas across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, traffic can be localized allowing data termination to be optimised for performance.“

https://www.megaport.com/services/megaport-virtual-edge/