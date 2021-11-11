Marvell shipping SONiC-enabled switch silicon to tier-1 clouds

Marvell confirmed that it is shipping SONiC-enabled production switch silicon of its Teralynx 9K and Prestera 8K devices in high-volume to tier-1 cloud customers.

Marvell's Teralynx and Prestera devices support Switch Abstraction Interface (SAI) and Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC), which is an open-source network operating system (NOS) based on Linux.

Marvell says SONiC running on its Teralynx and Prestera switch silicon brings greater flexibility and choice to cloud data centers grappling with the demand for greater bandwidth as data growth continues to surge.

"Marvell remains deeply committed to open systems and will continue to invest in and support SONiC solutions for our customers," said Guy Azrad, senior vice president and general manager, Switch Business Unit at Marvell. "Marvell's high-volume shipping of SONiC-enabled production switch silicon to tier-1 cloud providers showcases our technology leadership in combining our advanced packet processing architecture with the power of an agile, open network operating system."

"We have deployed Teralynx based switches in production across multiple data centers with the SONiC network OS. These switches deliver high performance, low-latency and rich telemetry required to run modern applications in our infrastructure," said Shawn Zandi, head of Network Engineering at LinkedIn. "With Innovium's acquisition by Marvell, we look forward to benefiting from greater investment into the Teralynx roadmap and Marvell's continued commitment to SONiC."

"Celestica delivers open disaggregated solutions that offer customers flexibility and compelling total cost of ownership," said Gavin Cato, VP, Celestica Hardware Platform Solutions. "We have been collaborating with Marvell to build high performance switch systems that are now deployed at scale by top cloud service providers, addressing the ever increasing need for bandwidth."

"Edgecore looks forward to the continued collaboration with Marvell to bring leading networking solutions for our service provider, data center, and enterprise customers," said Heimdall Siao, president of Edgecore Networks. "With Marvell's technology and Marvell's proactive support of the open SONiC software ecosystem, Edgecore is able to provide high performance and cost-effective solutions using community based open networking solutions which allows our customers and partners to achieve more."

