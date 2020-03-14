Malbec cable system links Brazil and Argentina

Meta, in partnership with GlobeNet, has launched Malbec, a 2,500 km terrestrial and subsea cable system that initially connects the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The second phase connects Porto Alegre, Brazil to Buenos Aires.

The cable landing station based in Las Toninas, Province of Buenos Aires, is operated by GlobeNet’s subsidiary in Argentina.

Malbec is an Argentinian wine.

The new Malbec calbe is expected to double the previous capacity to Argentina.

https://engineering.fb.com/2021/11/11/connectivity/malbec-subsea-cable/

https://globenet.com/en/



