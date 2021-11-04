MACOM posts revenue of $155M, up 5.4% yoy

MACOM reported Q4 revenue of $155.2 million for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 1, 2021, an increase of 5.4% compared to $147.2 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and an increase of 1.7% compared to $152.6 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Gross margin was 58.1%, compared to 52.8% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 57.2% in the prior fiscal quarter. Net income was $17.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter.

“We remain focused on growth and profitability as we enter our next fiscal year,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer.

https://ir.macom.com