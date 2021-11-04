MACOM intros Linear Equalizers support 800G

MACOM Technology Solutions introduced its new high-performance linear equalizer product line for use in Ethernet, InfiniBand and Fibre Channel high speed data internconnect applications. The new product line supports PAM-4 multi-level signal connectivity and builds upon MACOM’s long-standing expertise in equalizers for broadcast video applications. The product line can support 50 Gbps to 800 Gbps data rate applications.

In addition to backplane applications, a linear equalizer can be used by cable manufactures to create an active copper cable to address short distance and high speed connectivity inside the Data Center. Adding linear equalization to a passive copper cable can enable the same copper cable to carry higher data rates for longer distances. MACOM’s new linear equalizer product line can extend a typical copper cable’s performance to 7.5 meters at 56 Gbps and 5 meters at 112 Gbps data rates. Hyperscale cloud and Internet Service Providers may now consider active copper cables as an alternative to passive copper cables or active optical cables.

MACOM’s linear equalizer product line includes:

MAEQ-38902 ­- 56 Gbps per lane, 2-channel equalizer

MAEQ-38904 - 56 Gbps per lane, 4-channel equalizer

MAEQ-39902 - 112 Gbps per lane, 2-channel equalizer

MAEQ-39904 - 112 Gbps per lane, 4-channel equalizer

These products support PAM-4 multilevel and NRZ connectivity. Key benefits include low power consumption from a single 3.3V supply, low latency, hardware and microcontroller management modes. The products are suitable for small SFP, QSFP, QSFP-DD and OSFP connector form factors.

