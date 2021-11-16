Lumentum introduces multi-junction VCSEL arrays

Lumentum introduced high-performance 1D and 2D addressable arrays for advanced automotive, consumer, and industrial LiDAR and 3D sensing applications.

VCSEL arrays have become the preferred laser illumination source for short-range 3D sensing applications such as biometric security and world-facing LiDAR in consumer mobile devices due to their proven reliability and ability to be manufactured at scale.

Lumentum said its multi-junction VCSEL arrays can deliver significantly higher peak optical power densities and efficiencies for longer-range applications by decreasing the electrical current needed and simplifying electrical driver and package design. Specifically, Lumentum's high-power multi-junction addressable VCSEL arrays emit at 905 nm and 940 nm and are built upon the manufacturing foundation developed over the past several years of high-volume VCSEL array shipments serving the consumer electronics market. The higher peak power, addressability, thermal stability, and narrow wavelength range of these sources open new potential for all-solid-state short-, medium- and long-range LiDAR systems.

"We're excited to build on our industry-leading multi-junction VCSEL technology with this breakthrough and bring addressable array illumination sources to longer-range depth-sensing applications like LiDAR," said Matt Everett, Product Line Director of 3D Sensing at Lumentum. "On-chip array addressability can eliminate the need for mechanical beam scanning, which opens a new world of possibilities for autonomous vehicles and emerging 3D sensing systems and will help accelerate LiDAR adoption across a wide range of customer applications."

Lumentum high-performance multi-junction addressable VCSEL array products are expected to be available starting in calendar Q4 of 2022.

