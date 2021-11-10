LINX installs Nokia's 7750s routers with 400GE around London

LINX, the UK’s leading interconnection and peering community, will install Nokia's 400GE IP edge routing platforms to connect its 950+ membership.

The installation includes Nokia's 7750 SR-7s edge routers deployed by LINX in three locations around London, providing greater bandwidth and higher density than its existing solution.

The platforms will allow LINX to support services at speeds of up to 400GE initially with the ability to seamlessly grow capacity and scale to higher speeds in the future. LINX will benefit from Nokia FP silicon that ensures network performance and capabilities such as traffic engineering do not degrade as network traffic levels increase.

Richard Petrie, CTO and Executive Director at LINX, said: “Our partnership with Nokia highlights LINX’s commitment to delivering high-speed IP interconnection and peering for its members. The scalability and capabilities of Nokia’s IP routing platforms and the integration with our automation platform will enable us to respond to our members’ needs more quickly, offering them better connectivity, improved network performance and more control.”

Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, Senior Vice President of EMEA Webscale business at Nokia, said: “LINX is experiencing greater demand for its market-leading interconnection services than ever before. We are pleased LINX has chosen Nokia’s market-leading 400GE IP routing technology to help ensure its infrastructure is as up to date as possible and that it remains at the forefront of the IXP industry.”



