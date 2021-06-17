Lightpath expands its fiber footprint across Boston region

Lightpath announced a 50-mile expansion of its all-fiber network in the Boston region, following the company's entrance into the market via multiple acquisitions in June. The additional 50 route miles of network brings the total route miles in the Boston metropolitan area to over 130.

The network expansion is focused on the five key areas of Boston, Waltham, Bedford, Burlington, and Lowell, MA, and is designed to enable access to additional, strategic data centers and business centers while at the same time providing options for service diversity and protection.

Specifically, Lightpath has added a second, diverse route between Boston and Lowell, while adding diversity and density in the Bedford, Burlington, and Waltham areas. Customers will benefit from access to critical area data centers at 55 Middlesex Turnpike, Bedford, MA and 115 2nd Avenue, Waltham, MA. Additionally, Lightpath is adding more network density in Boston to reach the Longwood Medical area, home to numerous hospitals, schools, and research facilities.

"These new network builds address multiple high opportunity markets and business centers, including two, highly-connected data centers in the heart of Boston Metro's Route 128 Tech Corridor," stated Chris Morley, Lightpath CEO. "The extensions in Boston, Bedford, Burlington, and Waltham increase Lightpath network addressability to over 1,200 new target organizations in the region."

