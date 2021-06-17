Lightpath expands its fiber footprint across Boston region

Lightpath announced a 50-mile expansion of its all-fiber network in the Boston region, following the company's entrance into the market via multiple acquisitions in June. The additional 50 route miles of network brings the total route miles in the Boston metropolitan area to over 130.
The network expansion is focused on the five key areas of Boston, Waltham, Bedford, Burlington, and Lowell, MA, and is designed to enable access to additional, strategic data centers and business centers while at the same time providing options for service diversity and protection.
Specifically, Lightpath has added a second, diverse route between Boston and Lowell, while adding diversity and density in the Bedford, Burlington, and Waltham areas. Customers will benefit from access to critical area data centers at 55 Middlesex Turnpike, Bedford, MA and 115 2nd Avenue, Waltham, MA. Additionally, Lightpath is adding more network density in Boston to reach the Longwood Medical area, home to numerous hospitals, schools, and research facilities.
"These new network builds address multiple high opportunity markets and business centers, including two, highly-connected data centers in the heart of Boston Metro's Route 128 Tech Corridor," stated Chris Morley, Lightpath CEO. "The extensions in Boston, Bedford, Burlington, and Waltham increase Lightpath network addressability to over 1,200 new target organizations in the region."
Lightpath enters Boston market with acquisition of fiber routes
Lightpath, which operates over 18,000 route miles of fiber in the New York metropolitan region, announced its entrance into the Boston market via the acquisition of three fiber networks.
Cambridge Network Solutions (CNS), a second area connectivity provider, and the purchase of fiber network assets from Hub Fiber. The CNS and the second acquisitions have closed, while the Hub Fiber purchase is expected to close within 30 days. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Together, the three propertiews represent 80 route miles of in-place, high-count fiber network reaching over 100 locations, including 12 area data centers, throughout Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Waltham, Burlington, Billerica, Bedford, and Lowell. Additionally, Lightpath's network in the region will be connected to its New York Metro network, expanding on the company's existing 18,000 route miles of fiber serving over 12,000 locations.
"Greater Boston is a perfect expansion area for Lightpath, with its robust technology and biotech industries, financial services sector, world leading universities and research institutes, tech-savvy governments, and other enterprise businesses," stated Chris Morley, Lightpath's CEO. "This is the first step for Lightpath expanding beyond the NY Metro region after reliably serving thousands of customers there for over 30 years. We are excited to bring our network, connectivity solutions, and innovative customer service approach to more organizations. These acquisitions will help us hit the ground running, and we will be able to start serving new customers right away."
Altice USA owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the company.
https://lightpathfiber.com/