KKR bids $12 billion for Telecom Italia Group

TIM’s Board of Directors met to discuss a bid from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”) to acquire and privatize the company. The offer is for Euro 0.505 per ordinary and/or savings share, the equivalent of about US$12 billion for the group.

The offer is considered provisionary as the companies perform due diligence. A deal would require clearance by key stakeholders in the Italian government and possibly the Brazilian government, as well as by shareholders.

From TIM's recent Q3 investor presentation:

https://www.gruppotim.it/it/investitori/informazioni-regolamentate.html




















