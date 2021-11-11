KIOXIA ships native Ethernet Flash-Based SSDs

KIOXIA America is now shipping its new EM6 Series Enterprise NVMe-oF™ solid state drives (SSDs) for Ethernet Bunch of Flash (EBOF) systems.

The drives use the Marvell 88SN2400 NVMe-oF SSD converter controller that converts an NVMe SSD into a dual-ported 25Gb NVMe-oF SSD

KIOXIA says the platform exposes the entire SSD bandwidth to the network.

EM6 Series Key Features

Single or dual 25Gb Ethernet and RoCEv2 network connectivity

NVMe-oF 1.1 and NVMe 1.4 specification compliant

2.5-inch 15mm Z-height form factor

1 DWPD endurance with 3,840 GB, 7,680 GB capacity options

www.kioxia.com