Keysight reports record orders, revenue, gross margin

Keysight Technologies reported record revenue of $1.29 billion for its fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, compared with $1.22 billion last year. Non-GAAP net income was $338 million, or $1.82 per share, compared with $305 million, or $1.62 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Keysight delivered a record quarter and strong finish to our fiscal year. Despite tight supply conditions, exceptional execution drove all-time high orders, revenue, gross margin, and operating margin,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Demand for our first-to-market solutions is strong, resulting in double-digit, year-over-year order growth across all end markets and regions. Our momentum is being fueled by the success of our software-centric solutions strategy as we capitalize on long-term secular growth trends in our markets."

Highlights:

Communications Solutions Group (CSG) - reported revenue of $919 million in the fourth quarter, up 2 percent over last year, driven by strength across the 5G and aerospace, defense and government ecosystems, as well as investment in 400G and 800G R&D.

Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) revenue amounted to $375 million in the fourth quarter, up 18 percent over last year, driven by semiconductor measurement solutions and next-generation automotive and energy technologies, with growth across all regions.























