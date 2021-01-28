Keysight appoints Narayanan to head communications business

Keysight Technologies has appointed Kailash Narayananas as president of its Communications Solutions Group, a $3.3+ billion global business that addresses the design and test solutions needs of the communications ecosystem, including wireless and wireline, as well as aerospace defense and government customers. Most recently, the Communications Solutions Group was led by Satish Dhanasekaran, who assumed the role of Keysight's chief operating officer in 2020.

Narayanan joined the company in 1996. Prior to leading Keysight's commercial communications business, he led the company's wireless devices business where he was instrumental in establishing relationships with market-leading customers and driving significant expansion of Keysight's 5G offerings. He holds a master's degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Illinois Chicago and an MBA from Walden University.







