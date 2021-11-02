Juniper advances AI and data driven networking

In its virtual Global Analyst, Influencer & Media Summit Day event on Tuesday, Juniper Networks emphasized the role of artificial intelligence for delivering holistic visibility and insights across its entire Junos portfolio. The idea is to leverage data to deliver Experience-First Networking.

Juniper CEO Rami Rahim:

“The last two decades of networking, as I reflect on it, have been about speeds and feeds, performance, scale, throughput, and don't get me wrong these are all really important. But they also become table stakes. The future of IT, the future of networking is about experience, and more specifically something at Juniper that we call Experience-First Networking.”

“Our Experience-First Networking is our True North. It's our calling at Juniper. How do we achieve it? Well, it starts with harnessing that most precious resource in the world. By now it should be obvious: data. If we leverage data correctly, we can achieve some very powerful flywheel effects across all of our solutions. That's exactly what we have set up to achieve.”

As a cornerstone of its experience-first networking vision, the company is offering Juniper Support Insights, an AI-driven stack to simplify connecting Junos-based customer platforms (ACX Series, EX Series, MX Series, PTX Series, QFX Series and SRX Series) to the Juniper cloud. Data can then be quickly collected, correlated with Juniper-specific knowledge (known defects, contract status, End of Life/End of Support (EOL/EOS), product knowledge bases, security vulnerabilities) and then curated into actionable insights.







Juniper Support Insights includes access to a secure portal used to manage device onboarding and discovery, as well as a view into operational dashboards and reports. The dashboard provides a summary of holistic operational health metrics and insights for the entire network. Standard reports include detailed analysis into areas such as hardware and software inventory (chassis level all the way to transceivers and all serialized components, logical/physical interfaces, OS versions), exposure covering EOL/EOS and much more. Enhanced custom reports are also available via the Juniper Advanced Care services team.

“The use of data and automation are redefining how customer experience is delivered. Juniper Support Insights represents a major step forward in how we’re transforming services with a focus on personalized, proactive and predictive experience leveraging AI and cloud,” said Derrell James, EVP of Juniper Global Services. “With a new level of end-to-end visibility and actionable intelligence, Juniper is making it easier for service providers, enterprises and partners to optimize the operation of their networks.”

https://blogs.juniper.net/en-us/driven-by-experience/juniper-support-insights-transforming-network-operations-with-ai-driven-support