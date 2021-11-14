IQM opens quantum fabrication center in Espoo, Finland

IQM, which is building Finland’s first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, opened a new state-of-the-art fabrication and cryogenic characterization facility in Espoo.

The EUR 20 million facility, which measures 560 m2, is expected to substantially accelerate the company’s quantum processor design cycle and increase its microelectronics fabrication capacity. A pilot line at this facility will be ramped-up over the coming months, and it is expected to reach maximum production capacity during 2022.

“We continue to see increasing demand for our on-premises quantum computers across Europe and globally. Today, we are announcing our largest-ever investment in production to dramatically increase our quantum processor supply and build quantum computers of the future,” said Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO and co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers.

“This investment in equipment, infrastructure and our workforce increases our fabrication, new material research, 3D integration and product delivery capabilities. Today, we’ve started the first phase of our fabrication facility and we plan to continuously learn, and invest in further expansion.”

https://www.meetiqm.com