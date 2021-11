https://youtu.be/m0Pd3ojdqpk

Operators are embracing open RAN and virtual RAN initiatives as a way to deploy 5G networks. Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President of Network Edge and General Manager of the Wireless Access Network Division at Intel, talks about Intel’s RAN journey and what Open RAN can offer operators.

Download the 2021 Open RAN Report here: https://ngi.how/o-ran-2021