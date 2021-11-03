Infinera posts Q3 revenue of $355.8 million

Infinera reported Q3 2021 GAAP revenue of $355.8 million compared to $338.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $340.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 33.2% compared to 35.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and 31.8% in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(3.0) million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to net loss of $(6.0) million, or $(0.03) per share, in the second quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $(0.8) million, or $(0.01) per share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Infinera CEO David Heard said, “Q3 was a strong quarter for us, with revenue coming in ahead of the mid-point of our outlook range and both non-GAAP gross margin and operating margin exceeding the high-end of our outlook range. We delivered these results against a challenging supply chain environment and ended the quarter with record backlog. The demand drivers fueling our business are robust and we remain focused on executing our strategy with an enhanced leadership team. Having refreshed our portfolio, we are ramping our ICE6 products and achieving greater market traction. Based on this foundation, I remain confident in our ability to deliver on our financial goals for 2021 and our longer-term target business model.”

