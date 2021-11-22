Indonesia's Moratelindo picks Ribbon for optical backbone

Moratelindo, Indonesia's second largest fixed broadband provider, has selected Ribbon Communications to expand its capacity on two key sections of its network.

Ribbon said its advanced optical solutions enable Moratelindo to more than double the capacity of its Sumatra backbone to 3.6 Terabits per second. Additionally, the 280 kilometer-long Batam subsea link, which extends Moratelindo's reach to Singapore, now boasts an additional 2 Terabits of transmission capacity.

Moratelindo now benefits from a 200G network that is 400G-ready, enabling it to introduce new bandwidth-hungry services quickly and easily. The Sumatra optical backbone uses Ribbon's Apollo 9932 Core OTN Switch at multiple nodes, leveraging its massive 16T switching capacity for efficient services grooming and routing over the backbone. Ribbon's TM800 programmable transponders maximize transmission capacity on the Batam subsea link.

"This is a critical project and Ribbon prevailed in a highly competitive process by offering a range of solutions that best meet our needs," said Michael McPhail. CTO, Moratelindo. "We know from previous experience that Ribbon are able to deliver in these challenging sections of our network and we look forward to our expanded relationship."

"This is a tremendous win for Ribbon," said Mickey Wilf, Ribbon's General Manager APAC and MEA, IP Optical. "Moratelindo is an important provider in one of the world's most populous nations and we're thrilled to know that they count on us to provide the fast, reliable capacity their business and consumer customers require."







