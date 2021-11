Due to the rising number of COVID cases in Holland, the in person IBC2021 event, which was due to take place on December 3-6 at The RAI in Amsterdam, has been cancelled. A virtual version of the event will still take place.

IBC targets the international broadcast community. In 2019, IBC attracted more than 56,000 attendees from 150 countries around the world, exhibiting more than 1,700 of the world's key technology suppliers and showcasing a debate-leading conference.

https://show.ibc.org/useful-info/ibc-digital