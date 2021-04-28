Huawei's revenue continues to decline but company remains profitable

Huawei reported revenue of CNY455.8 billion (approximately US$71.32 billion) for the first three quarters of 2021. The reported net profit margin was 10.2%. No further details were released.

The reported revenue represents a drop of approximately 38% compared with the first nine months of 2020.

"Overall performance was in line with forecast," said Guo Ping, Huawei's Rotating Chairman. "While our B2C business has been significantly impacted, our B2B businesses remain stable. Through our ongoing commitment to innovation, R&D, and talent acquisition, and rigorous attention to operating efficiency, we are confident we will continue to create practical value for our customers and the communities in which we work."