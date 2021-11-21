Huawei outlines all-optical target architecture

Huawei outlined a new all-optical target network architecture based on five pillars, called the Five Ones:

One-kilometer access: In wireless networks, the majority of base stations are located within 1km of users. By using existing base stations as access points for local distribution of fiber, the challenge of providing optical connectivity to all terminals is reduced.

In wireless networks, the majority of base stations are located within 1km of users. By using existing base stations as access points for local distribution of fiber, the challenge of providing optical connectivity to all terminals is reduced. One-stop all-optical access: By deploying optical transport network (OTN) equipment closer to the end-user, operators can provide both high-service level, and differentiated Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to commercial customers.

By deploying optical transport network (OTN) equipment closer to the end-user, operators can provide both high-service level, and differentiated Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to commercial customers. One-network all-optical slicing: Optical slicing allows operators to offer premium services to users willing to pay for guaranteed levels of performance. Distributed deployment of OTN partly helps to achieve this, but another key element is to distribute all-optical cross connects (OXCs) throughout the network. Huawei pioneered the development of all-optical OXCs, equipment that allows to switch optical data signals at light speed, without converting it to electrical.

Optical slicing allows operators to offer premium services to users willing to pay for guaranteed levels of performance. Distributed deployment of OTN partly helps to achieve this, but another key element is to distribute all-optical cross connects (OXCs) throughout the network. Huawei pioneered the development of all-optical OXCs, equipment that allows to switch optical data signals at light speed, without converting it to electrical. One-hop connection architecture: Consolidating the integration of an existing optical transport network with a recently-upgraded all-optical metro network enhances user experience. It opens the door to practically instantaneous cloud access and networks offering guaranteed, deterministic latency not exceeding a few milliseconds.

Consolidating the integration of an existing optical transport network with a recently-upgraded all-optical metro network enhances user experience. It opens the door to practically instantaneous cloud access and networks offering guaranteed, deterministic latency not exceeding a few milliseconds. One-click smart operation: Optical controls help to deliver a digital transformation of networks, where all communications hardware is connected and remotely monitored. This enables the autonomous operation of networks, or autonomous network driving.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei's Optical Business Product Line, said, “After more than a year of innovation with customers from around the world, we truly believe that an all-optical target network is the best choice for global operators looking to achieve an optimal TCO in fixed and 5G mobile backhaul, while inspiring new growth in home broadband and enterprise private line business.”

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2021/11/five-one-tco-all-optical-target-network