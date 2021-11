https://youtu.be/IJNkUFpKpc0





5G will become for the enterprise what 4G was for the consumer. However, this requires a redesign of the core and radio access networks. In this video, Ignacio GarcĂ­a-Carrillo, Telco Infrastructure Pre-Sales Leader at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, talks about why the infrastructure matters in an open RAN deployment and how Telcos can succeed in open RAN with HPE’s Open RAN infrastructure approach.