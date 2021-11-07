Hawaiki plans transpacific SDM cable with 240 Gbps design capacity

Hawaiki Submarine Cable Limited Partnership (Hawaiki) announced plans for a new spatial division multiplexing (SDM) cable linking South-East Asia, Australasia and North America.

The Hawaiki Nui system, which will span an estimated 22,000 km, will have a design capacity of 240Tbps and provide end-to-end connectivity between the three main hubs of the Pacific region: Singapore, Sydney and Los Angeles. The company plans to begin construction next year, with an expected cable ready for service (RFS) date in 2025.

Hawaiki has selected PT Mora Telematika Indonesia (Moratelindo) as its strategic partner for Indonesia, where it will have landings in Jakarta and Batam.

In Australia, Hawaiki Nui will serve both international and domestic capacity requirements, linking Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Darwin, while providing them with direct access to Singapore and Los Angeles.

Hawaiki Nui will also be the first international cable to land in the South Island of New Zealand, linking Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill directly to Australia via a new and fully diverse subsea route. In addition, two branches will be built to connect Oahu and Big Island in Hawaii.

“Coupled with the existing Hawaiki cable, Hawaiki Nui will significantly expand our subsea network and offer unparalleled connectivity and redundancy to customers operating in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Remi Galasso, founder and executive chairman of Hawaiki. An all-in-one submarine cable infrastructure with multiple international and domestic routes embedded in the same system, Hawaiki Nui has been designed to deliver direct connectivity through new subsea paths and provide optimal diversity.”

https://www.hawaiki.co.nz/news-and-updates/hawaiki-announces-new-trans-pacific-cable-system-selects-moratelindo-as-indonesian-partner/