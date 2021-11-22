Gubitosi steps down as CEO of TIM, Labriola takes over

Luigi Gubitosi has resigned as CEO and General Manager of TIM S.p.A. He remains a member of the Board of Directors and holds 3,957,152 shares in TIM.

TIM's Board also appointed Pietro Labriola as General Manager. Over the last 20 years, Labriola has worked within the TIM Group in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility until he took over global leadership of the Group's activities in Brazil.

https://www.gruppotim.it/en/press-archive/corporate/2021/PR-CdA-TIM-26112021-en.html



