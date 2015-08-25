GSMA forms 5G mmWave Accelerator Initiative

The GSMA has formed a global accelerator initiative to drive awareness of 5G mmWave technology.

The operators, China Unicom, NTT DOCOMO, Telstra, TIM and, Verizon, and vendors Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. will share mmWave intelligence, best practices and use cases to educate and inspire stakeholders around the world (companies listed in alphabetical order). The accelerator initiative aims to underline the role that mmWave plays in unlocking the full potential of 5G.

“We’re excited to be assisting our members and partners in unlocking the huge potential of 5G, of which mmWave is a key element. This GSMA accelerator initiative, will demonstrate what harnessing 5G mmWave can achieve and inspire others as to its many benefits,” said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA.

