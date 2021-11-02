Google announces Android 5G slicing for enterprises

Google Cloud announced a 5G network slicing capability for Android that enables virtual mobile networks to be created dynamically with varying properties utilizing shared underlying physical resources.

Google said 5G slicing will let CSPs earn a return on their investments in 5G, by offering a secure and dynamic network platform to enterprises. For enterprises 5G network slicing can boost application performance through a dedicated network channel that’s optimized for higher bandwidth, lower latency, higher reliability, and increased security and isolation.

The new capability in Android enables 5G enterprise network slicing routes application traffic on managed devices on CSPs’ 5G networks. For devices provisioned with a work profile, data from work apps will be routed over an enterprise network slice. CSPs looking for more in-depth information on Android’s 5G network slicing implementation can visit the Android SAC site.

Google also notes that its support of 5G network slicing capabilities for enterprises was validated in partnership with both Ericsson and Nokia through a successful integration of 5G radio access networks (RAN) and 5G core network solutions with test units of the recently released Pixel 6 smartphone running the Android 12 operating system. Additionally, Far EasTone (FET), Android, and Ericsson collaborated on an end-to-end demonstration of 5G Network Slicing with 5G URSP. This demonstration showcased URSP capability on the Google Pixel 6 to direct work apps traffic over the enterprise slice.

