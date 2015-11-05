GlobalFoundries closes Initial Public Offering

GlobalFoundries announced the closing of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 ordinary shares, 30,250,000 of which were offered by GF and 24,750,000 of which were offered by GF's existing shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, at an initial public offering price of $47.00 per share.

The shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the ticker symbol "GFS."

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Credit Suisse acted as active book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, HSBC and Jefferies acted as additional book-running managers for the offering. Baird, Cowen, Needham & Company, Raymond James, Wedbush Securities, Drexel Hamilton, Siebert Williams Shank and IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo acted as co-managers for the offering.











