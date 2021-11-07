FTC orders Broadcom to cease anticompetitive behavior

The Federal Trade Commission has prohibited Broadcom from entering into certain types of exclusivity or loyalty agreements with its customers for the supply of key chips for traditional broadcast set top boxes and DSL and fiber broadband internet devices.

Broadcom has also been ordered to stop conditioning access to or requiring favorable supply terms for these chips on customers committing to exclusivity or loyalty for the supply of related chips.

The FTC order also prohibits Broadcom from retaliating against customers for doing business with Broadcom’s competitors.

https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/press-releases/2021/11/ftc-approves-final-order-requiring-semiconductor-supplier