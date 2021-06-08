Finland's research net carries 800G over 2000 km with ADVA

The Finnish University and Research Network (FUNET) successfully transmitted a 800 Gbps channel over 2,000 km over its live network using the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel.
The field trial used ADVA’s new CoreChannel sled featuring 140GBd sub-carrier technology and 150GHz channel spacing. ADVA said the trial set a new benchmark for the industry's longest reach for a single-channel 800 Gbps transmisison.
“ADVA’s FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel at 800 Gbps speed delivered impressive reach during our tests and was stable throughout the month-long test period when we ran it on our nationwide ADVA open line system. The new 800 Gbps channel technology will give us more flexibility to choose optimum modulation per use case to improve spectral efficiency. And, more importantly, it maps efficiently to 400GbE client services,” said Jani Myyry, senior network specialist, CSC/FUNET.
“This field trial demonstrates that our network can smoothly support future requirements and deliver even more to our users in the Finnish research and education community. It also will strengthen our confidence that the first multi-Terabit services we aim to deliver early next year together with other Nordic research and education networks can be implemented successfully.”
https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20211104-funet-and-adva-score-industry-first-in-800g-long-haul-demo
ADVA's CoreChannel transmits 800G over 1,600-km
ADVA introduced its CoreChannel technology with the power to transmit 800 Gbps over more than 1,600 km using 140GBd sub-carrier technology, representing an improvement in reach of over 50% compared with 95GBd technologies.ADVA says the new CoreChannel sled for FSP 3000 TeraFlex platform is now being trialed by major carriers and R&E network operators. Compatible with deployed infrastructure, the new solution delivers industry-leading SNR requirements making it resilient to transmission impairments. Along with the bandwidth flexibility and fractional QAM capabilities of the TeraFlex terminal, this ensures 800 Gbps transport with highest efficiency, highest performance and lowest cost. Featuring multi-rate client support, the CoreChannel™ sled can transport any mix of 400GbE, 100GbE and 10GbE services, providing customers with flexibility and protecting their investment as they migrate to higher speeds.
“Network operators across the planet have been harnessing our FSP 3000 TeraFlex to unlock the full potential of their fiber assets. Our compact, plug-and-play terminal offers a simple and cost-efficient way to maximize the capacity of optical infrastructure. Today we’re making it even more powerful with the introduction of our CoreChannel™ sled. Customers can now transport data at 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s over longer distances than ever before with a solution that delivers the lowest possible cost per bit per kilometer,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “Our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™ technology offers an enormous boost to operators transmitting services across countries and continents. What’s more, long-haul transport with TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™ is even more efficient and reliable thanks to its superior link signal-to-noise (SNR) requirements and higher network performance.”