Finland's research net carries 800G over 2000 km with ADVA

The Finnish University and Research Network (FUNET) successfully transmitted a 800 Gbps channel over 2,000 km over its live network using the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel.

The field trial used ADVA’s new CoreChannel sled featuring 140GBd sub-carrier technology and 150GHz channel spacing. ADVA said the trial set a new benchmark for the industry's longest reach for a single-channel 800 Gbps transmisison.

“ADVA’s FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel at 800 Gbps speed delivered impressive reach during our tests and was stable throughout the month-long test period when we ran it on our nationwide ADVA open line system. The new 800 Gbps channel technology will give us more flexibility to choose optimum modulation per use case to improve spectral efficiency. And, more importantly, it maps efficiently to 400GbE client services,” said Jani Myyry, senior network specialist, CSC/FUNET.

“This field trial demonstrates that our network can smoothly support future requirements and deliver even more to our users in the Finnish research and education community. It also will strengthen our confidence that the first multi-Terabit services we aim to deliver early next year together with other Nordic research and education networks can be implemented successfully.”

“It’s fantastic to see our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ with CoreChannel™ sled pass this major test with such flying colors. Even over the FUNET network’s longest distances, the solution surpassed expectations and showed how incredible speeds are now possible at the lowest possible cost per bit per kilometer,” commented Cornelius Fürst, director, product line management, ADVA. “One of the reasons our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™ is able to provide such great long-haul performance is that it carries data at 800Gbit/s using a 150GHz window. Not only does this help to reduce complexity and avoid stranded bandwidth, but it also makes the technology future-proof. 150GHz is the channel spacing that offers the best balance between fiber capacity and optical reach. That’s why it’s gaining traction across the industry and why our open FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™ sled is ready for new innovation further down the line.”





https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20211104-funet-and-adva-score-industry-first-in-800g-long-haul-demo