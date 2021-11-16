FCC attracts $21.8 billion in bids for mid-band spectrum

The FCC announced the conclusion of bidding in the first phase of Auction 110 for licenses in the 3.45 to 3.55 GHz band. Winning bidders will now have the opportunity to bid for frequency-specific licenses in the assignment phase of Auction 110.

In the clock phase, bidders won 4,041 of the 4,060 available generic blocks, and gross proceeds in the clock phase reached over $21.8 billion, which places Auction 110 among the highest grossing auctions in FCC history.

Auction 110 makes available 100 megahertz of mid-band spectrum for commercial use across the contiguous United States. The spectrum licenses are divided into ten 10-megahertz blocks licensed by geographic areas known as Partial Economic Areas (PEAs). License winners will operate within a cooperative sharing framework that will enable commercial use by an array of service providers, while also ensuring coexistence with federal incumbents where and when they require continued access to the band.

http://www.fcc.gov/auction/110



