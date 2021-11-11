FCC announces over $700M in RDOF funding in 26 States

The FCC is ready to authorize $709,060,159 in its fourth round of funding for new broadband deployments through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

The 26 states slated for funding include Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The bulk of today’s funding will go to nonprofit rural electric cooperatives to deploy broadband throughout their service areas.

“This latest announcement highlights the agency’s commitment to supporting even more opportunities to connect hundreds of thousands of Americans to high-speed, reliable broadband service while doing our due diligence to ensure the applicants can deliver to these unserved communities as promised,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This program can do great things to help expand broadband in our country.”

Together with three prior funding wave announcements, the Commission has now announced over $1.7 billion in funding to winning bidders for new deployments. In this funding wave, 50 broadband providers will bring broadband service to over 400,000 locations in 26 states.

https://www.fcc.gov/auction/904



