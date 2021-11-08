FCC adds $421 million in Emergency Connectivity Funding

The Federal Communications Commission announced over $421 million in the latest round of Emergency Connectivity Fund announcements, bringing total program commitments to over $3.05 billion.

The funding is supporting schools and libraries in all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. The program to date has committed to supporting 6,954 schools, 613 libraries, and 80 consortia, which are approved to receive over 6.8 million connected devices and over 3.5 million broadband connections. With these additional commitments, the Commission has met its goal of responding to 70 percent of all applications within 100 days of the closing of the first filing window.

