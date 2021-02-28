Europe imposes anti-dumping duties on fiber cables from China

The European Commission announced anti-dumping import tarrifs ranging between 19.7% and 44% on imports of optical fiber cables from China.

The action, which follows a one-year investigation into the matter of dumping, is expected to take effect immediately.





Prysmian Group, a supplier of optical fiber based in Milan, Italy, issued the following statement: "We welcome today’s European Commission’s decision and it is reassuring to see that Europe is able to strongly act against unfair practices. Fair competition must be ensured in the interest of our customers and stakeholders, to guarantee a sustainable availability of quality components for the construction of the European optical infrastructure,” Philippe Vanhille, EVP Telecom Division.

https://ec.europa.eu/



