Equinix to provide infrastructure services for DISH

Equinix will provide digital infrastructure services to DISH for its cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G network in the U.S.

"DISH is taking the lead in delivering on the promise of 5G in the U.S., and our partnership with Equinix will enable us to secure critical interconnections for a nationwide 5G network," said Jeff McSchooler, DISH executive vice president of wireless network operations. "With proximity to large population centers, as well as network and cloud density, Equinix is the right partner to connect our cloud-native 5G network."

"5G will have a transformative impact on way the world connects and does business, but it requires a modern, connected underlying infrastructure at the edge," said Jon Lin, President of Americas, Equinix. "DISH will leverage our extensive ecosystem of network partners and cloud providers to deliver a fast, powerful 5G network to communities across the United States."



