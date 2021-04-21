Equinix to provide infrastructure services for DISH

Equinix will provide digital infrastructure services to DISH for its cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G network in the U.S.
"DISH is taking the lead in delivering on the promise of 5G in the U.S., and our partnership with Equinix will enable us to secure critical interconnections for a nationwide 5G network," said Jeff McSchooler, DISH executive vice president of wireless network operations. "With proximity to large population centers, as well as network and cloud density, Equinix is the right partner to connect our cloud-native 5G network."
"5G will have a transformative impact on way the world connects and does business, but it requires a modern, connected underlying infrastructure at the edge," said Jon Lin, President of Americas, Equinix. "DISH will leverage our extensive ecosystem of network partners and cloud providers to deliver a fast, powerful 5G network to communities across the United States."
Equinix has established a 5G and Edge Technology Development Center at its Infomart facility in Dallas to provide a production-ready interconnection sandbox environment from the radio network to the cloud. The facility includes a fully operational, non-standalone 5G network from Nokia to test and validate various 5G services and use cases. Equinix says its new 5G and Edge Technology Development Center will bring together mobile network operators...
DISH Network will construct its 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) network on AWS.DISH, which is partnering exclusively with vendors offering cloud-native technology, plans to begin deploying the network in Las Vegas later this year. All hardware and network management resources will be connected through AWS, including DISH’s fully automated Operation and Business Support Systems (OSS and BSS) for 5G services.DISH said its groundbreaking,...
DISH selected VMware's Telco Cloud solution for its 5G, cloud-native Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN). VMware said its Telco Cloud will enable DISH to utilize software from leading vendors to optimize and accelerate its 5G network deployment. Additionally, it will provide DISH with enhanced automation, resiliency, security and flexibility. The VMware Telco Cloud provides an abstraction layer across multiple network domains and enables DISH to leverage...
DISH will integrate Intel 5G infrastructure technology into its forthcoming virtualized, open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) 5G network deployment. Specifically, DISH has selected the Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, the Intel Ethernet 800 Series network adapter, the Intel vRAN Dedicated Accelerator ACC100 and Intel's FlexRAN software reference architecture for its deployments.The companies are collaborating on the fully virtualized RAN, including...
DISH Network has selected Spirent Communications to autonomously test its 5G network core and validate its performance. Spirent said its library of automated compliance, capacity and performance test suites, as well as test cases, enables DISH to verify 5G functionality, measure system performance and accelerate deployment activities. By automating the testing process, DISH can continuously verify real-world performance and resilience during...