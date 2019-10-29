EllaLink and Equinix see big performance gain on Brazil-to-Europe route

Equinix and Ellalink, which recently inaugurated service on its high-capacity cable between Latin America and Europe, report that the new system is delivering a 50% increase in network performance between data centers in Brazil and Portugal and Spain when compared to routes that had to previously transit through North America.

EllaLink's subsea cable system provides direct connectivity to Equinix’s International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers—SP4 in São Paulo, and LS1 in Lisbon and MD2 in Madrid.

Equinix says subsea cable momentum is rising on its global data center platform.

According to the 5th annual Equinix Global Interconnection Index (GXI Vol. 5), overall interconnection bandwidth, the measure of private connectivity for the transfer of data between organizations, is forecast to reach 21,485+ Gbps, or 85 zettabytes, per year by 2024, representing a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44%.

Diego Matas, Chief Operating Officer, EllaLink, states: "Offering one-hop connections between Latin America and Europe with a 60ms latency is a game changer from a transatlantic latency perspective. During this last months, EllaLink continued working directly with Equinix in order to secure carrier-neutral connections from our PoP locations in Equinix’s data centers and we are now enabling our customers to directly access the rich ecosystems of networks, clouds, and financial and IT service providers that Equinix hosts.”

Jim Poole, Vice President, Business Development, Equinix, states: “More data is being produced and processed today than ever before—and almost every byte of data that moves over the internet touches a subsea cable. As a result, organizations require access to high-capacity, low-latency networks capable of connecting them to data centers across oceans with the highest levels of reliability. This is where Equinix plays a critical role and offers a huge advantage to customers. Any user of a subsea cable network that lands inside one of our global data center termination points has instant, low-latency access to a host of industry ecosystems inside Equinix.”

https://www.equinix.com/newsroom/press-releases/2021/11/ellalink-collaborates-with-equinix-on-first-ever-high-capacity-subsea-cable-between-latin-america-and-europe

