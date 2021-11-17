Ekinops delivers optical backbone upgrade for France's IKOULA

IKOULA, a French Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider of dedicated servers, outsourced cloud computing, web and cloud hosting services, has selected Ekinops to upgrade its backbone network between data centers.

Ekinops is delivering the PM 200FRS02 200G FlexRate coherent line card for IKOULA to upgrade its existing Ekinops chassis that are already transporting traffic on multiple 10G cards. The line card is used in 100G mode, de facto instantly multiplying the capacity of this line by a factor of ten to handle the current traffic load.

IKOULA has been using Ekinops equipment for its core network for over ten years, connecting data centers in Reims and Eppes and an Internet point-of-presence (PoP) in Paris. Having grown since the initial installation to 25,000 active customers in over 60 countries on 4 continents, IKOULA recognized the need to upgrade its backbone network in order to maintain its customers’ high quality of experience despite the increased demand. The PM 200FRS02 FlexRate card can be installed in the same chassis used by 10G saving IKOULA both the cost of new shelves as well as the time and cost of deploying and commissioning the new hardware. A long record of performance, simplicity of deployment, short lead times and exemplary execution were all factors in IKOULA’s decision to upgrade with Ekinops.

“Our optical transport solutions enable service providers to radically transform the speed of their networks,” says Thierry Varona, Sales Director France at Ekinops. “The FlexRate technology will allow IKOULA to more easily adapt to continued service growth without compromising on quality of service.”

