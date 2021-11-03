EKINOPS acquires SixSq for its edge computing SaaS

EKINOPS has acquired SixSq, a start-up based in Geneva, Switzerland that offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) for edge computing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The SixSq range comprises the Nuvla.io marketplace, which hosts all types of business applications in container format, and the NuvlaBox software, which converts enterprise routers or other open hardware platforms capable of processing data, into smart edge systems.

The Nuvla.io marketplace makes available to all NuvlaBoxes deployed in the field inside enterprises, all the applications it hosts in the Cloud, similar to the App Store or Play Store for consumers.

“After enriching OneOS6 middleware with SD-WAN and SBC solutions, it is now possible to extend it to all types of applications through the integration of NuvlaBox into OneOS6 and access to the Nuvla.io marketplace. The possibilities are infinite!” said Didier Brédy, CEO of Ekinops. “We are looking forward to presenting this opportunity to our telecom operator customers. It is a new way for them to monetize their presence at enterprise branch sites through our OneOS6 routers.”

“Our solution, already productized, offers a unique value proposition to various verticals such as industry, mass retail and telecoms. For us, joining Ekinops is an enormous accelerator,” said Marc-Elian Bégin,co-founder and CEO of SixSq.

https://www.ekinops.com/news/corporate/ekinops-acquires-sixsq-and-steps-up-its-presence-in-edge-computing