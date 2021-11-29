Edgecore debuts TIP OpenWiFi 2.x cloud controller

Edgecore Networks introduced the first Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi 2.x cloud controller – ecCLOUD, enabling support for the full range of TIP OpenWiFi hardware devices and software applications.

As one of the early adopters and devoted partners of the Open WiFi ecosystem and tech stack, Edgecore Networks has brought a series of TIP-ready devices to the market. With years of practical experience in commercial cloud controllers, Edgecore Networks contributed the know-how and participated in the CloudSDK 2.0 API function planning. Through CloudSDK 2.0, ISP/Telco/MSPs will be able to unlock the limitations of existing closed network infrastructures, and quickly introduce innovative applications and services through disaggregated networks.

David Hutton, TIP Chief Engineer said: ”TIP’s active collaboration with Wi-Fi industry leaders enables the TIP OpenWiFi ecosystem to meet high end Wi-Fi network requirements. Edgecore’s expertise in cloud controllers has made the OpenWiFi 2.x stack accessible and practical for a wide variety of deployment scenarios.

“Edgecore’s OpenWiFi Solution can provide more flexible network infrastructures and application services for ISP/MSP/Telco’s, and offer the OpenWiFi API interface for software developers, App and SaaS providers, accelerating the development of the OpenWiFi application ecosystem. As one of the TIP partners, Edgecore Networks will keep working with TIP to grow the OpenWiFi ecosystem together.” said Tengtai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks.

