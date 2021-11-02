DZS reports record orders, supply constraints, rising prices

DZS reported Q3 2021 revenue of $88.4 million, representing a sequential 6.9% increase, and a 5.9% decline compared with record revenue of $93.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted Gross Margin was 36.8% and adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million.

DZS said order growth continued at an elevated pace, increasing 47% year-over-year to $124.5 million. Year-to-date orders reached $369.5 million. Some other highlights:

Revenue from the Americas region increased 3% sequentially and 62% year-over-year to $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue from the EMEA region increased 22% sequentially and 2% year-over-year to $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue from Asia represented 46% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2021, increasing 3% sequentially to $40.7 million, declining 28.6% year-over-year from an exceptionally strong third quarter of 2020.

Broadband Connectivity revenue of $64.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 (73% of total revenue) increased 3.2% from $62.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2.0% compared with $63.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Mobile Transport revenue was $23.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 (27% of total revenue), an increase of 18.6% from $19.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease from $30.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential increase was the result of increased sales in the Asia region associated with service provider 5G and O-RAN initiatives, while the year-over-year decline reflects a timing factor of volume deployments with several marquee customers.

DZS also noted that as a result of 18 months of supply chain disruptions and increased prices from many of the industry’s leading semiconductor and component suppliers, it has begun to implement price increases.

DZS recently announced an expanded contract manufacturing partnership with Jabil, and extended its strategic partnership with Broadcom.

