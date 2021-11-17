NVIDA hits record revenue on strong data center and gaming trends

Driven by strong data center and gaming sales, NVIDIA reported record revenue of $7.10 billion, up 50 percent from a year earlier.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.97, up 83 percent from a year ago and up 3 percent from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.17, up 60 percent from a year ago and up 13 percent from the previous quarter.

“The third quarter was outstanding, with record revenue,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Demand for NVIDIA AI is surging, driven by hyperscale and cloud scale-out, and broadening adoption by more than 25,000 companies. NVIDIA RTX has reinvented computer graphics with ray tracing and AI, and is the ideal upgrade for the large, growing market of gamers and creators, as well as designers and professionals building home workstations.

Some highlights:

Record Data Center revenue of $2.94 billion, up 55 percent from a year earlier and up 24 percent from the previous quarter.

Record Gaming revenue of $3.22 billion, up 42 percent from a year earlier and up 5 percent from the previous quarter.

Professional Visualization revenue was a record $577 million, up 144 percent from a year earlier and up 11 percent from the previous quarter.

Automotive revenue was $135 million, up 8 percent from a year earlier and down 11 percent from the previous quarter.

https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/nvidia-announces-financial-results-for-third-quarter-fiscal-2022