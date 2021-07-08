DOCOMO solidifies capital structure with JTOWER

DOCOMO plans to acquire part of JTOWER shares held by NTT Corporation and become a shareholder with 2.5% voting rights in the future.

DOCOMO started using the JTOWER's Infra-Sharing solution for its 4G network in 2016 and has expanded the use of the solution nationwide.

From October 2020, DOCOMO started using 5G IBS at the time JTOWER installed 5G IBS in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as the first 5G Infra-Sharing in Japan, and also began using Smart Poles(2) in the Nishi-Shinjuku area of Tokyo. Both companies have continued to promote the use of Infra-Sharing through these activities.

In addition to considering ways to develop new indoor and outdoor networks and the efficient use of existing towers, the companies will develop an efficient 5G network which will lead to the reduction of capital investments and other costs, power consumption, and installation spaces. Going forward, the companies will aim to realize the early expansion of 5G coverage by promoting Infra-Sharing.

JTOWER has previously announced capital and business alliances with KDDI and Rakuten Mobile.

JTOWER investor presentation - November 2021

https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/4485/ir_material_for_fiscal_ym2/108514/00.pdf