Digital Realty picks Ciena for cloud interconnectivity across Asia Pacific

Digital Realty selected Ciena to deliver an open, secure and dynamic cloud-based interconnectivity to customers across Asia Pacific.

Digital Realty operates a network of industry-leading data centers in Asia Pacific, with locations in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Melbourne, and Sydney. It is implementing Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System, Waveserver Ai compact interconnect platform, and Manage, Control and Plan domain controller, enabling high capacity DCI and disaster recovery/backup between data centers.

Ciena said its DCI solution will allow Digital Realty’s customers to reach provider ecosystems beyond primary customer deployment, scale data center footprint and establish connectivity between deployments, and enable Digital Realty to be a one-stop shop for interconnectivity. Digital Realty’s customers will also have expanded data center options without compromising cloud and network connectivity needs by choosing facilities connected to premium Internet Gateways.

“Data gravity across Asia Pacific is reaching incredible new levels with increased digital workflows and massive bandwidth demands driven by 5G, gaming, digital entertainment and Internet of Things (IoT). Enhancing Digital Realty’s network with Ciena’s coherent optics enables us to not just sell space, power, and security management facilities but also bundle DCI capabilities for customers at the lowest operational cost,” says Robert Davidson, APAC Head of Network Strategy at Digital Realty.











